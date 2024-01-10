Las Vegas Valley dips below freezing; snow possible for Summerlin

The National Weather Service says the Las Vegas temperature fell below 32 degrees for the first time this winter season.

Fox Hill Park is covered snow as people walk through the park against strong wind and snow, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow of 1-2 inches is possible at Lee Canyon Ski Resort on Wednesday night, Jan. 10, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Skiers and snowboarders use the beginner lift and hill at the Lee Canyon as snow falls atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It didn’t take long for freezing temperatures to make it to the Las Vegas Valley this year.

The National Weather Service said in a social media post Wednesday that the morning low temperature was 31 degrees. This was the first sub-freezing temperature of 2024 and the first time the Las Vegas weather dipped below freezing this winter season.

And the winter fun isn’t over yet. The weather service says snow could greet Las Vegas Valley motorists Thursday morning.

The valley will be on the lower edge of a storm system that could bring a foot to the Eastern Sierra Mountains.

⚠️A fast moving winter system will zip through the region on Wednesday and Thursday. This system will bring gusty winds, mountain snow, increased precipitation chances for valleys, & colder temperatures to the region. 🌬️❄️🌧️🥶#CAwx #NVwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/kcARyeP4Zt — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 9, 2024

The Wednesday high should be near 53 with a calm morning wind becoming east at 5-7 mph in the afternoon.

With clouds increasing, rain showers are a possibility after 10 p.m. Wednesday and then possibly mixing with snow after 1 a.m. winds of 7-13 mph could gust to 20 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or now snow accumulation is expected. Lee Canyon, which has received 24 inches of snow this season, could add 1-2 inches.

The risk of snow is about 20 percent on Thursday morning before the sky clears with an afternoon high of 51. Winds may gust to 30 mph.

