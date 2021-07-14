103°F
Las Vegas Valley may see some more storms Wednesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2021 - 4:10 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2021 - 5:53 pm
Parts of the Las Vegas Valley may get rain Wednesday night as the monsoonal weather conditions move out of the area.

This is the fourth day in a row that the valley has seen some thunderstorm activity. Parts of the valley saw some storms Tuesday night.

National Weather Service meteorologist Stan Czyzyksaid the valley has a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday night. Some parts of the northwest valley reported some moisture on Wednesday evening, but Czyzyk said there was no measurable rain at McCarran International Airport, where official measurements are taken.

Las Vegas hit a high of 106 on Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 45 mph throughout the afternoon. Before the rain arrived this week, Las Vegas baked under some record temperatures this summer, including 117 last weekend.

Las Vegas is expected to stay dry and hover around 107 degrees through Saturday, Czyzyk said, dropping to a high of 104 on Sunday. There’s a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in Las Vegas again starting next Wednesday.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

