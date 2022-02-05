35°F
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas warming through weekend and beyond, forecast says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Temperatures will gradually rise with highs in the low 70s by Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, according ...
Temperatures will gradually rise with highs in the low 70s by Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

A warming trend will push Las Vegas back to and then above normal high temperatures in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

The Saturday high should be near 62 at Harry Reid International Airport. Winds will be calm and the sky will be sunny.

Sunday’s conditions will be similar with a high near 66 after a morning low near 40.

Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 65 before highs in the low 70s are expected each day of the week starting Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
