Las Vegas warming through weekend and beyond, forecast says

A warming trend will push Las Vegas back to and then above normal high temperatures in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will gradually rise with highs in the low 70s by Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

The Saturday high should be near 62 at Harry Reid International Airport. Winds will be calm and the sky will be sunny.

Outdoor plans this weekend? The weather looks 👌! Lookout for northerly breezes near Lake Mohave though which will last through Sunday. ⛵ #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/bCb38hgOZY — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 4, 2022

Sunday’s conditions will be similar with a high near 66 after a morning low near 40.

Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 65 before highs in the low 70s are expected each day of the week starting Tuesday.

