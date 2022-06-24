79°F
Las Vegas warming trend begins Friday

June 24, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
High temperatures above 100 are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for several days starting Friday, June 24, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Zac Harris, 8, visiting from Kansas City, Mo., plays in the water at Trigono Hills Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sunshine, seasonable temperatures and some gusty afternoon winds are expected Friday in the Las Vegas Valley.

A high near 103 is forecast by the National Weather Service with early variable winds becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning with winds gusts to 20 mph.

The Saturday morning low will be near 80 before rising to a high of 105. Winds are expected to be under 10 mph.

Sunday will be similar conditions with a high near 106.

High will be around 105 with lows near 85 early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
