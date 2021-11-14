54°F
Las Vegas warmth forecast to fade in coming week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednes ...
A stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. The Las Vegas high temperature is expected to be near 80 degrees, just short of a record for Nov. 14, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Warm weather will prevail in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend and into most of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Sunday high will be near 80, just a degree short of the record for Nov. 14. Winds will be calm with a sunny sky. The overnight low will be near 56.

Monday should be nearly identical before a cooling trend begins with a high of 76 on Tuesday.

High temperatures will be closer to the seasonal norms of the upper 60s by next weekend.

No precipitation is expected through the forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

