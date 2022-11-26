39°F
Las Vegas weather will not pose shopping or other problems Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
The sun shines on shoppers as they crowd the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets for Black Friday s ...
The sun shines on shoppers as they crowd the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets for Black Friday sales on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. The high should be near 63 on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shopping weather will be just fine in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.

The high should reach 63 with winds northeast at less than 5 mph and a sunny sky, says the National Weather Service. The Sunday low will be around 42 with continued light winds overnight.

Sunday’s forecast high is 62 with light winds. Monday should also reach the low 60s. Conditions will turn cooler with a high near 55 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Precipitation — rain in the valley or snow in the mountains — might be possible from a storm system later in the week, but it’s too early to be sure say forecasters.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

