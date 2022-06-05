Las Vegas winds to back off a bit as temperatures begin to rise

Gusty winds will ease a bit Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley while a red flag warning remains in place for the entire region.

Winds gusting to about 21 mph and a high of 99 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, June 5, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty wind conditions will ease slightly Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley while a red flag warning remains in place for the entire region.

The National Weather Service says winds are expected to gust to 21 mph, down about 10 mph from Saturday’s stiffest winds.

A red flag warning runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for northwest Arizona, southern Nevada and southwest Utah. A Clark County dust advisory is also in place, advising people who might be affected by dust to avoid the outdoors as much as possible.

The Sunday high in Las Vegas should reach about 99, about 5 degrees warmer than Saturday’s high.

A Monday morning low of 75 is forecast before an afternoon high near 101.

High temperatures are expected to rise close to 109 by next weekend.

