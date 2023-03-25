Lee Canyon celebrates record snowfall as Las Vegas stays cold

The Saturday high in Las Vegas may fall short of 60, according to the weather service.

Snowfall at Lee Canyon reached a season record 256 inches on Friday. Daily operations will continue at least until Sunday, April 9, 2023. (Lee Canyon)

There's plenty of snow on Lee Canyon slopes on March 7, 2023. (Facebook)

The snow fun will continue well into April at Lee Canyon. In Las Vegas, it will simply be chilly.

The Spring Mountains resort reached a record 256 inches of snowfall this season overnight. It recorded 255 inches in 2005.

With a base of 100 inches at Rabbit Peak, resort officials say it will continue daily operations until at least Easter Sunday, April 9.

“We are hoping for extending (the season) as conditions allow us to,” spokesman Jim Seely texted Friday.

Usually the facility celebrates the end of the season in mid-March.

Las Vegans and visitors may feel like they are on the slopes on Saturday. A sunny sky with a high near 58 is forecast, nearly 15 degrees below normal. Winds will be 7-10 mph from the north.

The Sunday low will be near 40 before rising to about 57. Winds will be slightly stronger.

The coming week calls for highs in the mid-60s with a 71 expected on Tuesday.

