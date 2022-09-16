Life is Beautiful fans will encounter great weather, says forecast

Highs around 90, light winds and pleasant evenings are forecast for all three days of the annual downtown Las Vegas festival.

A high near 90 with light winds and evening temperatures in the 80s are forecast for the Life is Beautiful festival starting Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Fans cheer for Tame Impala performing on the Downtown Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nearly perfect early fall weather conditions will prevail in the Las Vegas Valley during Life is Beautiful and beyond.

A sunny Friday sky with a high of 91 and light winds are forecast by the National Weather Service.

The Saturday morning low will be near 70 before rising to a high of 92 with gentle wind conditions.

Sunday will be nearly identical.

High temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 80s early next week.

