Longest Las Vegas heat spell of summer, 10 days, set to conclude

An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service that started at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, is scheduled to expire at 8 p.m., Sept. 8, 2022.

The 10-day heat wave that has blistered the Las Vegas region is about to end.

An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service is scheduled to expire at 8 p.m. Thursday after beginning last Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas and Death Valley set record morning low high temperatures for Sept. 7 on Wednesday. Death Valley dropped to 99 early Wednesday, easily surpassing the previous mark of 92 set in 1979. Las Vegas dropped to 87 early Wednesday, eclipsing the 84 recorded in 2020.

The Thursday high will be near 106 with light winds and a sunny sky, says the National Weather Service.

With high pressure pulling the remnants of Hurricane Kay from the Baja California area into California, Arizona and perhaps Southern Nevada, moisture is a possibility starting Friday evening, says the weather service. Winds may gust to 20 mph.

The Friday high should be near 100 after a morning low of 82. Showers or storms are a 10 percent chance on Friday night. Winds may reach 21 mph.

Saturday will see a high around 88 with a 30 percent chance of precipitation.

Lake Mead rise stalls

The summer rise of Lake Mead has apparently come to an end. The top of the lake was 1,044.10 feet above sea level as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. It has dropped about 3-4 inches in the past three days.

The lake had dropped to 1,040.71 feet on July 27 for its low of the summer.

