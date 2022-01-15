Mild, dry conditions expected all weekend, next week in Las Vegas

Mild and mostly sunny weather in Las Vegas will continue through the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

James Googe, of Las Vegas, hits a jump while snowboarding during opening day for Rabbit Peak at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. Snow enthusiasts will have sunny conditions at Lee Canyon on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Saturday high should be near 60 with a sunny sky and winds of 7-10 mph that will be calmer in the evening.

Plans outdoors this weekend? Watch out for some gusty winds today and Saturday, with calmer conditions on Sunday. Beware of dangerous boating conditions on regional Lakes! ⛵ #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/f9oedngqqA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 14, 2022

A Sunday morning low of 41 is forecast before rising to around 60 with a mostly sunny sky and light winds.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will see a high near 62.

A wind advisory remains in play Saturday for Lake Mead and Lake Mohave. Winds of 30-40 mph and waves of 1-3 feet are forecast. Boating caution is advised.

