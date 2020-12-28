Modest rain expected in Las Vegas; snow possible in western valley

Motorists should prepare for some very modest rainfall during their commute, with those in the western valley having a slight chance at seeing a snowflake or two.

The National Weather Service is predicting modest rain for Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. A winter storm moves over the Stratosphere on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

National Weather Service Meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said a low pressure system is moving into Southern Nevada from California. It is expected to bring moisture with it but the rainfall is not expected to be significant. The weather service is predicting .02 to .05 of an inch of rainfall with the precipitation starting around 7 a.m.

Those in the western valley, at higher elevations in particular, have a chance at seeing snowflakes. However, no measurable accumulation is expected and it’s possible there will be no snow at all.

“The temperatures just aren’t there,” Kryston said.

The high temperature for the day is expected to be 52 degrees with a low of 39.

