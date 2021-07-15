Monsoon conditions expected to clear around Las Vegas

Monsoonal conditions and rainfall in the Las Vegas area over the past three nights is likely to be absent into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunny and hot through the week with increasing winds and the possibility of showers.

People rid their jet ski at Boulder Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Portions of U.S. Highway 93 northeast of the Las Vegas Valley remain closed Thursday after flooding from rain on Wednesday night. To the south, state Route 164 was closed from Searchlight west to the California border, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The McCarran International Airport weather station had not received measurable rainfall as of 10 p.m. About 0.16 inch of rain was measured near U.S. Highway 95 and state Route 157, the weather service said.

Meadview, Arizona, east of Lake Mead in Mohave County, Arizona, received up to 0.71 of an inch of rain from the storms, the weather service said.

Wind gusts reach 47 mph at Nellis Air Force Base and 46 mph at McCarran around 10 p.m. Wednesday, an outflow of story weather to the northeast, said meteorologist Morgan Stessman. Winds on Thursday may gust up to 21 mph.

Las Vegas is expected to stay dry and hover around 107 degrees Thursday through Saturday, dropping to a high of 104 on Sunday.

There is a 10% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday, Stessman said.

McCarran has received 0.20 of an inch this week after receiving just a trace the entire monsoon season a year ago.

