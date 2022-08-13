Monsoon storm activity a 40% chance Saturday in Las Vegas
An increased chance of monsoon storm activity is forecast Saturday for the Las Vegas Valley.
A 40 percent chance of showers or storms is anticipated by the National Weather Service.
Storms are expected after 1 p.m., and heavy rain is a possibility. Isolated storms are a 20 percent possibility before 11 p.m.
Otherwise, skies are expected to be partly sunny with a high near 97.
The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of rain or storms Sunday with a morning low near 82 and an afternoon high near 98.
Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain fell on east Las Vegas Friday afternoon and there were storms south of the valley along Interstate 15 until they dissipated around 6 p.m.
The risk of monsoon storms remains in the forecast through at least Friday.
The 2022 monsoon season has been the most active in a decade in the Las Vegas Valley, says the weather service.
