79°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Monsoon storm activity a 40% chance Saturday in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Rain or storms in Las Vegas are a 40 percent chance on Aug. 13, 2022, according to the National ...
Rain or storms in Las Vegas are a 40 percent chance on Aug. 13, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A thunderstorm moves across the valley dropping rain on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An increased chance of monsoon storm activity is forecast Saturday for the Las Vegas Valley.

A 40 percent chance of showers or storms is anticipated by the National Weather Service.

Storms are expected after 1 p.m., and heavy rain is a possibility. Isolated storms are a 20 percent possibility before 11 p.m.

Otherwise, skies are expected to be partly sunny with a high near 97.

The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of rain or storms Sunday with a morning low near 82 and an afternoon high near 98.

Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain fell on east Las Vegas Friday afternoon and there were storms south of the valley along Interstate 15 until they dissipated around 6 p.m.

The risk of monsoon storms remains in the forecast through at least Friday.

The 2022 monsoon season has been the most active in a decade in the Las Vegas Valley, says the weather service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
2
$245K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$245K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
2022 is Vegas’ wettest monsoon season in 10 years, weather service says
2022 is Vegas’ wettest monsoon season in 10 years, weather service says
4
Arrest report: Woman was driving 78 mph before fatal crash on Strip
Arrest report: Woman was driving 78 mph before fatal crash on Strip
5
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST