Much calmer Sunday forecast for Las Vegas region

Sunday should be calmer after peak wind gusts from 47 to 65 mph sped across much of the valley on Saturday.

Joe Angeloni walks with his two dogs Stinky, left, and Babygirl, right, as they enjoy the nice weather at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. The high on Sunday, April 17, 2022 should be about 85, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After a second Las Vegas Valley windstorm in a week, Sunday should be much calmer, according to the National Weather Service.

“The system was a pretty fast mover and is headed to Arizona and the southern Plains,” weather service meteorologist Brian Planz said of the Saturday storm that brought a 65 mph gust to Red Rock with all airports logging gusts of 47 mph or better during the day. “Winds should be pretty much around 10 mph with some gusts to 12 or 13 mph on Sunday.”

The Sunday high at Harry Reid International Airport should reach about 85 with a sunny sky.

The Monday morning low will be around 59 before rising to about 90 Monday afternoon.

Highs the rest of the week will be in the 80s before a slight chance of showers on Friday with a high near 75.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.