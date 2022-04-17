Much calmer Sunday forecast for Las Vegas region
Sunday should be calmer after peak wind gusts from 47 to 65 mph sped across much of the valley on Saturday.
After a second Las Vegas Valley windstorm in a week, Sunday should be much calmer, according to the National Weather Service.
“The system was a pretty fast mover and is headed to Arizona and the southern Plains,” weather service meteorologist Brian Planz said of the Saturday storm that brought a 65 mph gust to Red Rock with all airports logging gusts of 47 mph or better during the day. “Winds should be pretty much around 10 mph with some gusts to 12 or 13 mph on Sunday.”
The Sunday high at Harry Reid International Airport should reach about 85 with a sunny sky.
The Monday morning low will be around 59 before rising to about 90 Monday afternoon.
Highs the rest of the week will be in the 80s before a slight chance of showers on Friday with a high near 75.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.