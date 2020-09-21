100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

Parts of Henderson see rain, but Las Vegas dry spell continues

By Marvin Clemons and Alex Chhith Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 5:05 am
 
Updated September 21, 2020 - 3:57 pm

Some parts of Henderson have seen rain this afternoon, but the precipitation has not broken Las Vegas’ dry spell, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a lone rain shower moving north along McCullough Range toward the city, according to a tweet from the weather service. But water has not been picked up in gauges in Henderson or at McCarran International Airport, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

“It’s possible a few folks can see a little bit of rain,” she said, adding there were chances of isolated showers and thunder.

As of Monday, Las Vegas has had no measurable rain for 154 days at the weather service’s station at McCarran.

Smoke advisory

Smoke and haze will remain in the Las Vegas sky to start the week, according to the weather service.

“The haze and smoke is going to be there until the wildfires are put out, unfortunately,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

A smoke advisory issued by the Clark County Department of Air Quality runs through Monday and could be extended.

More than 3.5 million acres have burned in California in at least 27 major fires. Fire crews have been stretched thin, and major fires are raging in Oregon and Washington.

Monday is the last full day of summer, and a forecast high of 100 is expected in Las Vegas, well above the average of 92 for this time of year.

The Tuesday morning low should be around 75.

Highs are expected to be around 98 until the weekend, when highs in the mid-90s are forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
2
Numbers show Las Vegas tourism has long path to recovery
Numbers show Las Vegas tourism has long path to recovery
3
Marc-Andre Fleury’s future with Knights has 4 likely outcomes
Marc-Andre Fleury’s future with Knights has 4 likely outcomes
4
Shutdown brings perilous turns for Cirque performers
Shutdown brings perilous turns for Cirque performers
5
Front-line health care worker dies after contracting COVID-19
Front-line health care worker dies after contracting COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
A pedestrian is bathed in blue light from a lighted sign above as he walks in the rain about th ...
Las Vegas ties rainless record after dry summer
By / RJ

As of Thursday, Las Vegas tied its longest streak of no measurable rain — 150 days — at McCarran International Airport. The record, first set in 1959, is likely to be broken Friday, the National Weather Service said.