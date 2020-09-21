Parts of Henderson see rain, but Las Vegas dry spell continues

There is a lone rain shower moving north along McCullough Range toward the city, according to a tweet from the weather service.

Rain fell briefly in Madeira Canyon near Henderson on Monday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2020. (Laura Schwed/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain fell briefly in Madeira Canyon near Henderson on Monday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2020. (Laura Schwed/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain fell briefly in Madeira Canyon near Henderson on Monday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2020. (Laura Schwed/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain fell briefly in Madeira Canyon near Henderson on Monday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2020. (Laura Schwed/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds form over Eastern Avenue and Pebble Road in southeast Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some parts of Henderson have seen rain this afternoon, but the precipitation has not broken Las Vegas’ dry spell, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a lone rain shower moving north along McCullough Range toward the city, according to a tweet from the weather service. But water has not been picked up in gauges in Henderson or at McCarran International Airport, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

“It’s possible a few folks can see a little bit of rain,” she said, adding there were chances of isolated showers and thunder.

As of Monday, Las Vegas has had no measurable rain for 154 days at the weather service’s station at McCarran.

Smoke advisory

Smoke and haze will remain in the Las Vegas sky to start the week, according to the weather service.

“The haze and smoke is going to be there until the wildfires are put out, unfortunately,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Las Vegas Has Been HOT!

☀️🥵

2020 has had 95 days of 100F or hotter in #LasVegas.

Record: 100 days in 1947.

2nd Place: 95 days in 2020, 2018, 1948 & 1946. With a few more 100F days in the forecast, 2020 isn't out of the woods yet for breaking/tying the record.#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/yfJOson1tI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 21, 2020

A smoke advisory issued by the Clark County Department of Air Quality runs through Monday and could be extended.

More than 3.5 million acres have burned in California in at least 27 major fires. Fire crews have been stretched thin, and major fires are raging in Oregon and Washington.

Monday is the last full day of summer, and a forecast high of 100 is expected in Las Vegas, well above the average of 92 for this time of year.

The Tuesday morning low should be around 75.

Highs are expected to be around 98 until the weekend, when highs in the mid-90s are forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.