Planned power outage possible for Mount Charleston area

Power customers residing in and around Mount Charleston may encounter a suspension of electricity Friday night into Saturday afternoon, according to NV Energy.

The utility may issue a “Public Safety Outage Management” event for Angel Peak and Kyle Canyon from about 10 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

Southwest winds of 9 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 26 mph are the National Weather Service forecast for Kyle Canyon on Friday night.

On Saturday, southwest winds around 16 mph with gusts as high as 33 mph are forecast. Gusts may reach 37 mph on Saturday night.

During a PSOM event, NV Energy cuts power for certain customers in high-risk zones to help protect the community and environment from wildfires.

“Factors that contribute to a proactive outage include weather conditions, vegetation levels that can be used as fuel for a fire, field observations, guidance from local fire departments and other first responders,” the release stated.

All affected customers have been notified via phone, text and email messages.

During a proactive outage, the power is shut off to help prevent power lines or debris blowing into power lines and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met.

The outage may be canceled if weather conditions improve, the utility advised.

