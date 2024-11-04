Pleasant Election Day weather forecast for Southern Nevada

Tuesday is projected to be the nicest day of the week with a high near 69 in the central Las Vegas Valley. Winds should be light and variable during the day.

Mild temperatures in the 60s and light winds are forecast for Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Voters wait in line to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting in the polling location at the Thunderbird Family Sports Complex on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada voters who might need to stand in outdoor lines on Election Day should feel mild temperatures and light wind conditions.

Wind gusts around 30 mph Monday morning from a cold front were making temperatures in the low 50s feel much colder. Those winds should diminish significantly by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We might have some winds from the northwest late in the afternoon, maybe 10 to 20 mph maximum, but mostly not much wind at all,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said of the Tuesday forecast.

Tuesday is projected to be the nicest day of the week with a high near 69 in the central Las Vegas Valley. Winds should be light and variable during the day before escalating to 7-16 mph later with gusts to 29 mph possible.

Highs should be in the mid-60s the rest of the week before rising a bit for the weekend.

“It looks like another system coming in Wednesday so Tuesday looks the best,” Gorelow said.

