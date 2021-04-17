Pleasant weather to prevail all weekend in Las Vegas
A sunny sky, a high near 76 and winds from the north and northeast gusting to 15 mph should make for a delightful Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Morning lows were in the mid-50s after some late Friday wind gusts around 25 mph.
Sunday will be warmer with a forecast high of 79, but winds will be a bit stronger with gust to 20 mph.
Highs early next week will reach into the upper 80s.
