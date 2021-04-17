56°F
Pleasant weather to prevail all weekend in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2021 - 6:15 am
 
Las Vegas weather conditions will be seasonable with a high near 76 on Saturday, April 17, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

A sunny sky, a high near 76 and winds from the north and northeast gusting to 15 mph should make for a delightful Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Morning lows were in the mid-50s after some late Friday wind gusts around 25 mph.

Sunday will be warmer with a forecast high of 79, but winds will be a bit stronger with gust to 20 mph.

Highs early next week will reach into the upper 80s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

