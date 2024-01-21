Police warn drivers of heavy fog on 215 Beltway in Summerlin

Inbound flights to Harry Reid International were experiencing delays an average of 2-hours long as rain and fog cover the Las Vegas Valley.

Light rain was falling in some locations Monday, but heavier rain is expected around 11 a.m., according to National Weather Service radar. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fog lingers over Harry Reid International Airport as a Spirit Airways jet takes off Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. Inbound flights to Harry Reid International were experiencing delays an average of 2-hours long as rain and fog cover the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fog lingers over the Las Vegas Valley, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Inbound flights to Harry Reid International were experiencing delays an average of 2-hours long as rain and fog cover the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye







Snowboards get their gear on as they prepare to enjoy Lee Canyon Ski Resort on December 22, 2023. Up to a foot of snow is expected in the Spring Mountains on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Low clouds envelop a mountaintop in Summerlin on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)



Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Flights were experiencing arrival and departure delays Monday due to low cloud coverage, the airport said in an X post. (Harry Reid International Airport)

Inbound flights to Harry Reid International were being delayed at their origin by about two hours, on average, Monday afternoon due to low clouds.

Departures were delayed an average of one hour and five minutes at the airport, and arriving flights were experiencing delays an average of one hour and nine minutes around 3:40 p.m. Monday, according to FlightAware. The airport had also seen over 40 flight cancellations within 24 hours.

WEATHER DELAYS: Low cloud coverage is impacting arriving and departing flights. Monitor your flight status with your airline. pic.twitter.com/svMyBxugRL — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) January 22, 2024

On the road, fog was hampering traffic around the Las Vegas Valley..

Nevada State Police issued a traffic alert around 4 p.m. on X warning drivers of heavy fog on the 215 Beltway in Summerlin and around the 215/U.S. Highway 95 interchange. Police encouraged drivers to increase their following distance, decrease speed and allow for extra travel time.

The weather service also warned drivers to beware of wet and slick roads, and to slow down during heavy rainfall.

Regional Flood Control District rainfall gauges showed most parts of the valley received .04 of an inch to 0.16 of an inch of rain by Monday afternoon, with some parts of Summerlin and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area seeing between 0.28 to half an inch of rain.

Rain has already begun in Barstow and will continue to spread east through the morning. Beware of wet and slick roads today, and slow down during heavier rainfall. #vegasweather #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/XODKjUg5kd — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 22, 2024

Monday was forecast to be the wettest day of the storm activity, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

“We should see from a quarter-inch to a half-inch across the valley and maybe up to 12 inches in the mountains above 7,000 feet,” he said.

The latest weather service forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of rain showers Monday afternoon and evening.

The Monday high was expected to be near 55 degrees, with winds below 10 mph.

Showers were expected to continue into the evening with a 90 percent risk of precipitation.

The Tuesday forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain with a high of 60 degrees.

As you may have heard, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for elevations above 7,000 feet in the Spring Mountains from 10 PM tonight – 10 AM Tuesday, but what kind of impacts can we expect up at Kyle & Lee Canyons? ❄️🏔️🙅🚙#NVwx pic.twitter.com/2vWwrL9905 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 20, 2024

Mountain forecast

Lee Canyon reported 2 inches of snow overnight Saturday and a trace on Sunday night.

The expected Monday snowfall of up to a foot would be a delight for snow lovers. The resort has received 34 inches of snow this year and four of five lifts are open, but only six of 31 trails can be utilized.

Sledding on the slopes near Mount Charleston is still not a good idea because of insufficient snow, officials are advising. Reports on social media say a woman was knocked unconscious while attempting to sled on Saturday.

