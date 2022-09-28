Portions of Las Vegas awake to rain; expect clearing skies in afternoon

Portions of the Las Vegas Valley awoke to rain Wednesday morning, but the National Weather Service says the storms should be isolated and skies will clear by the afternoon.

Rain, thunder and lightning hit downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A lightning strike is captured Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Henderson. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain greet commuters Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain greet commuters Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Portions of the Las Vegas Valley awoke to rain Wednesday morning, but the National Weather Service says the storms should be isolated and skies will clear by the afternoon.

Expect the thunder and lightning to continue through at least 9 a.m., the service said on its website.

Warm Springs Road is shut down between Stephanie and Arroyo Grande due to flooding, Henderson police reported on its Twitter account.

Las Vegas is expected to reach a high of 96 and drop to 75 in the evening.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.