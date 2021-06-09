Possible record heat forecast for Las Vegas next week

Next week will bring the hottest days of the year with highs reaching 116 and perhaps into an all-time record, according to the National Weather Service.

Possible all-time record heat has been forecast for Las Vegas next week, starting June 14, 2021, by the National Weather Service. People walk the Strip near Flamingo Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Despite windy conditions, enjoy the sub-100 temperatures gracing the Las Vegas Valley most of this week.

Next week will bring the hottest days of the year with highs reaching 116 and perhaps an all-time record, according to the National Weather Service.

The record high at McCarran International Airport is 117, last reached June 20, 2017.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat watch for the entire region next Monday through Friday.

“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 116 (are) possible,” the advisory stated.

Windy conditions on Wednesday will calm by Thursday and Friday with highs projected at 89 and 98, respectively. A red flag warning for increased fire danger expires at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Saturday high will be around 103 and Sunday will be about 107. Monday should rise to about 109.

“It’s a little uncertain yet, but it could get warmer than 116,” weather service meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said. “We’re confident in 110 to 116, but it potentially will be a little warmer than that.”

Much of the West will experience rising temperatures starting this weekend, according to AccuWeather. Phoenix is likely to reach 116 or higher, and a high of 100 is forecast for Salt Lake City on Sunday, which would eclipse a record for the date set in 1918.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_inVegas on Twitter.