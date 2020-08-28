Prolonged Las Vegas hot, dry spell to continue into September

Triple-digit high temperatures will stay with Las Vegas residents for the coming week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A prolonged hot and dry spell in the Las Vegas Valley is expected to continue for at least another week, according to the National Weather Service. Logan Arnold, 10, of Las Vegas, jumps off the diving board at Garside Pool in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Triple-digit high temperatures will stay with Las Vegas residents for at least the coming week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Friday high is expected to reach 106, the same as Thursday’s high. Friday will be the 58th consecutive day with a high of 100 or higher. The Las Vegas record is 66 days set in 1944.

Winds should have an afternoon velocity of 13 to 18 mph with gusts to 25 mph possible.

The Saturday morning low should be about 82, several degrees cooler than in recent weeks.

A beautiful sunset to celebrate the end of our Excessive Heat Warning. 📸🌇 Temperatures will cool off a bit through the weekend, but will remain above 100F, so continue taking heat precautions when out at the hotter parts of the day. 🌡️☀️#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/aaGpumYbnb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 28, 2020

Saturday’s high is projected at 104 with winds slightly calmer. Sunday should reach about 102.

Highs will remain around 103 to 105 through most of next week. The normal high in Las Vegas for Sept. 1 is 99.

Double-digit outlook revised upward

A weather service forecast on Thursday had projected that the string of 100-plus days might end early next week, but that has changed.

“The system that was dropping south through the Great Basin is not quite as vigorous so the cooler air will likely stay a little bit more to the north,” weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

No precipitation is expected in the seven-day forecast for the Las Vegas Valley. However, the southern tip of Clark County and part of Lake Mead National Recreation Area could see isolated thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings Saturday and Sunday, Pierce said.

No measurable rain has been fallen at McCarran International Airport since April 20, a stretch of 129 days. The record is 150 days from Feb. 22 through July 21, 1959.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.