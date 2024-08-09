Rain at Mount Charleston not expected to move into Las Vegas Valley

“It should just stay up just in the mountains,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “There is plenty of moisture out there but not a lot of energy.”

Rainfall on Mount Charleston is not likely to move into the Las Vegas Valley on Friday evening, says the National Weather Service.

One gauge at Mount Charleston recorded .08 of an inch in the three hours before 4 p.m. Friday as some gray clouds hovered over the mountains and just west of Red Rock Canyon.

It’s possible a shower could develop Friday night in the valley, but Saturday could bring more monsoon activity, Nickerson said.

Storms on Thursday night dropped rain on the northeast and north valley.

The Las Vegas airport reached a high of 106 a of 4:15 p.m.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms with sunny and hot conditions and a high near 109.

The risk of storms is also 20 percent for Saturday evening.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.