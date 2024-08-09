103°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Rain at Mount Charleston not expected to move into Las Vegas Valley

(Review-Journal file photo)
(Review-Journal file photo)
More Stories
Light rain falls in northeast Las Vegas Valley, spreads to Strip
A dust advisory has been issued for Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, by Clark County’s Division of Ai ...
Dust advisory issued for Clark County
Quick bursts of rain hit Henderson as extreme heat continues
Tourists take photographs in front of the Furnace Creek Visitor Center thermometer on July 8, 2 ...
Death Valley’s newest honor: Earth’s hottest month on record
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2024 - 4:25 pm
 

Rainfall on Mount Charleston is not likely to move into the Las Vegas Valley on Friday evening, says the National Weather Service.

One gauge at Mount Charleston recorded .08 of an inch in the three hours before 4 p.m. Friday as some gray clouds hovered over the mountains and just west of Red Rock Canyon.

“It should just stay up just in the mountains,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “There is plenty of moisture out there but not a lot of energy.”

It’s possible a shower could develop Friday night in the valley, but Saturday could bring more monsoon activity, Nickerson said.

Storms on Thursday night dropped rain on the northeast and north valley.

The Las Vegas airport reached a high of 106 a of 4:15 p.m.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms with sunny and hot conditions and a high near 109.

The risk of storms is also 20 percent for Saturday evening.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Quick downpours drench Summerlin area, flash flood warning near Jean
recommend 2
Las Vegas haze, humidity may be joined by 110-degree heat today
recommend 3
Southwest ridges hit with quick shower; excessive heat all weekend
recommend 4
More records fall in Las Vegas but extreme heat nears an end
recommend 5
Las Vegas heat records continue to mount as storms arrive
recommend 6
Light rain falls in northeast Las Vegas Valley, spreads to Strip