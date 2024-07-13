Rain ends 11 days of Las Vegas heat records; storm threat looms

Clouds and rain covered a majority of the valley Saturday afternoon, dropping temperatures from 110 to about 95 as of 7 p.m.

More records fall in Las Vegas but extreme heat nears an end

What damage can the sun do to your eyes?

Haboob blows through Las Vegas on its way to California — PHOTOS

Kathy Martinez, of Las Vegas, shows a frozen water bottle she uses to keep cool on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dust is blown into the sky, obstructing the view of the Spring Mountains, during a haboob, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Highs to be around 110 all of the coming week

A hot weather streak that Las Vegans have never suffered through came to an end Saturday, but not before setting one more record.

But perhaps more to the liking of residents, rain covered several parts of the valley Saturday afternoon, also dropping temperatures from 110 to about 95 as of 7 p.m.

“The threat of rain and strong winds is out there for another few hours, so anybody with evening plans should be aware of that,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “There is a lot of rain development to the south of us and all of that appears headed for the valley.”

The airport had a gust of 58 mph earlier and the threat of rains and winds remain, Nickerson said.

The day’s high reached 110 at 1:54 p.m. before clouds and rain developed. That made it the record 11th straight day with a high of 110 or higher.

A streak of seven days of record daily highs was not extended.

Red Rock received .31 on an inch of rain in the past six hours while Harris Springs, east of Mount Charleston, recorded .51 on an inch.

Henderson was largely left dry, but most other Regional Flood Control District rain gauges show from .04 to .08 on an inch during the afternoon hours.

The overnight hours should be mostly dry with showers and storms likely to develop Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s forecast is for a high near 110 with more humidity on the air, Nickerson said. “That should diminish Monday and into next week but we will still be around 110 to 111, about 5 degrees above normal.”

The weather service in a post on X urged Las Vegans to stay safe in anticipation of Saturday night storms.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.