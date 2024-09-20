Rain in September? It may happen today in Las Vegas

The Friday high should be around 86 with a chance of scattered showers or storms in the afternoon, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Has Las Vegas seen its last 100-degree day in 2024?

A woman walks with an umbrella along the Strip near Caesars Palace during a rainy day on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A summer of record heat will officially end with mild conditions and perhaps a rare commodity, rain, as fall begins early Sunday.

The Friday high should be around 86 with a chance of scattered showers or storms in the afternoon, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. The chance of rain is pegged at 30 percent.

Precipitation could occur Friday night into Saturday morning with a Saturday high near 91.

The autumnal equinox arrives at 5:43 a.m. Sunday, and the day’s high should climb to around 94, the norm for this time of year.

The forecast calls for rising temperatures into the middle or upper 90s next week, so summer is not completely in the past.

Outside the valley

Red Rock Canyon: Isolated showers are possible Friday, and the high should be near 79. The risk of rain is 50 percent. The Saturday high should be near 85 with light winds. Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 87.

Spring Mountains: Fall conditions will be prevalent in the mountains this weekend with highs in the mid-60s. Isolated rain or showers are a 50 percent chance during the day with a slightly lower chance Friday high into Saturday. Sunday should be sunny with a high near 66.

Lake Mead: Isolated showers are possible Friday, but the risk is only 20 percent. The high should be near 94. Saturday will be sunny with a high near 97 while Sunday’s should be sunny with a high around 101. Winds will be calm, making for good boating conditions.

Winter predictions released

The weather service’s Climate Prediction Center issued its winter precipitation/temperature forecast for the nation Friday.

With weather cycles shifting to a La Niña pattern, the CPC is projecting a 40 to 60 percent chance of above normal chance for temperatures for the Las Vegas area and a 33 to 40 percent chance of lower than normal precipitation.

La Niña is expected to dominate weather conditions from December through February, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Such a pattern can vary, but often translates to wetter conditions in the northern tier of the country, and drier-than-average weather in the southern tier.

