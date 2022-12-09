Rain looms for Las Vegas weekend before cold settles in

There’s a solid chance of rain in the valley and snow in the mountains over the weekend before winter temperatures settle into Southern Nevada for an extended stay.

Cloudy conditions could fill the Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, sky over Las Vegas with up to an 80 percent chance of rain this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chances for rain in Las Vegas are increasing as a front moves across Nevada, says the National Weather Service.

The best chances for rain, which could be as high as 80 percent, are late Saturday into Sunday morning. Friday will be sunny with light winds and a high near 56. The Saturday low in the central valley will be near 39.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 60. Clouds will increase Saturday evening and winds could gust to 30 mph. Showers are forecast as a 80 percent chance for Sunday morning and afternoon with a high near 55. Winds around the valley could reach 40 mph.

Some snow is possible in area mountains. After the weekend, expect a long stretch of cold weather.

“We could see highs in the upper 40s for several days next week,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

The rainfall total for the year is 2.06 inches with the norm this time of year being 3.81 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.