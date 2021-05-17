60°F
Rain not likely in Las Vegas on Monday after wet Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2021 - 5:00 am
 
Las Vegas weather conditions will be seasonable with a high near 87 on Monday, May 17, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

There is a slight chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The southwest part of the valley receive about .25 inches on Sunday with McCarran International Airport recording .01 inches for its first measurable rain since March 12.

“There is an area of convection north of the valley and some of the outflow could create some rain, but we got most of the show on Sunday,” weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

The high Monday should be around 87 with light morning winds increasing up to 10 mph. Monday evening breezes are forecast to be slightly stronger.

The Tuesday high will rise to about 94 with similar heat on Wednesday.

Another cold front will approach on Thursday, dropping the projected high to 85 with the upper 70s forecast for Friday.

“The cool front won’t linger long,” Boucher said. “We’ll be back to the mid-90s by early next week.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@review-journal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

