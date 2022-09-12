79°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Rain stays in Las Vegas forecast through middle of the week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Rain is a 50 percent possibility in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, according to the Natio ...
Rain is a 50 percent possibility in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The new median art is seen on North Durango Drive as clouds linger over the Las Vegas Valley, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley is seeing a stormy start to the week.

The National Weather Service said showers and isolated thunderstorms were making their way through the valley on Monday morning, bringing 35 to 45 mph winds.

The chance of rain or storms on Monday drops to 30 percent in the evening hours. A high near 91 is forecast after a morning low near 75.

Precipitation in the Las Vegas Valley will continue to be a possibility early this week, the NWS said.

Tuesday will largely be a carbon copy of Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, light winds and a high near 91. The risk of evening showers drops to 30 percent.

Wednesday will have a 20 percent chance of rain before skies clear for the rest of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
2
CARTOONS: Republicans may finally be starting to get it
CARTOONS: Republicans may finally be starting to get it
3
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
4
CARTOONS: Is Biden deaf to this sound or ignoring it?
CARTOONS: Is Biden deaf to this sound or ignoring it?
5
Nellis commander arrested on suspicion of child abuse, lewdness
Nellis commander arrested on suspicion of child abuse, lewdness
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Heat wave stretches on
By and / RJ

As a scorching heat wave continues to embroil Las Vegas and the Southwest, Tuesday’s high temperature in Sin City peaked at 110 degrees.