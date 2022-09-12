Rain stays in Las Vegas forecast through middle of the week

Precipitation will continue to be a possibility in Las Vegas early this week, says the National Weather Service.

Rain is a 50 percent possibility in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The new median art is seen on North Durango Drive as clouds linger over the Las Vegas Valley, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley is seeing a stormy start to the week.

The National Weather Service said showers and isolated thunderstorms were making their way through the valley on Monday morning, bringing 35 to 45 mph winds.

Radar Update! 📡⛈ Showers and isolated thunderstorms are pushing through the Las Vegas Valley this morning bringing 35-45 mph winds with them. Occasional cloud to ground lightning! #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/rLjr6idBKa — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 12, 2022

The chance of rain or storms on Monday drops to 30 percent in the evening hours. A high near 91 is forecast after a morning low near 75.

Precipitation in the Las Vegas Valley will continue to be a possibility early this week, the NWS said.

Tuesday will largely be a carbon copy of Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, light winds and a high near 91. The risk of evening showers drops to 30 percent.

Wednesday will have a 20 percent chance of rain before skies clear for the rest of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.