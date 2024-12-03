Rainless, cool November recorded in Las Vegas Valley

A trace of rain fell at the airport Nov. 25, said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. The average rainfall for Novemeber is .30 inches.

November 2024 ended with no rainfall and a below-average daily temperature, according to the National Weather Service.

Only a trace of rain was recorded at Harry Reid International Airport during November, the Las Vegas Valley’s official weather station.

Through Monday, the airport’s dry streak stands at 141 consecutive days, the sixth longest streak on record, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The record is 240 days from April 23, 2020, to Dec. 16, 2020, according to Las Vegas weather records that date back to 1937.

A trace fell at the airport Nov. 25, said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. The average rainfall for November is 0.30 inch.

The average temperature for the month was 55 degrees, 2.3 degrees below normal.

The windiest day was Nov. 3 with a gust of 35 mph.

