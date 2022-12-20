Record cold snap in Las Vegas? Not even close

With a relatively short streak of freezing temperatures behind us, the Christmas Day outlook is for a high of 66 and possibly warming from there.

Christopher Lewis, of Las Vegas, smiles as he reaches the bottom of Rabbit Peak during opening day at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. The National Weather Service says the four-day streak of low temperatures below freezing in Las Vegas is over. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Maybe you noticed that Southern Nevadans have been through a bit of a cold snap so far in December.

That’s about to end.

The National Weather Service staff in Las Vegas tweeted that on Monday the temperature at Harry Reid International Airport had dipped to freezing or below four consecutive days while noting the record is 32 consecutive days, set in 1947.

For the 4th straight day, Harry Reid Intl Airport has dropped to or below freezing, as of 2:04 AM PST. Is this a record? Not even close! The record is 32 consecutive days of freezing low temperatures in Las Vegas set in 1947. 😱🥶#VegasWxRecords — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 19, 2022

In that streak in 1947, the low temperature dipped to 20 twice, on Jan. 4 and Jan 14. The streak began on Jan. 3 and ended on Feb. 2.

Last weekend, the low was 32 on Friday, 30 on Saturday, 31 on Sunday and 31 on Monday.

For the record, the lowest temperature ever at the official airport measuring station is 8 degrees, set three times — Jan 13, 1963, Jan. 22, 1937, and Jan. 25, 1937.

But according to the current and long-range forecast, it doesn’t appear any cold records are likely.

“We are slowly warming through Christmas and for the week after,” said meteorologist Sam Meltzer. “It looks like we have an equal chance of above normal and below normal temperatures in January.”

In fact, the current forecast predicts 66 for Christmas Day, just 3 degrees short of the 1964 record of 69. A 67 is forecast for Monday.

The record for coldest Christmas Day is 17, set in 1948.

Only 2.13 inches

The year is going to end with near-record dry conditions.

As of Tuesday, Harry Reid International Airport had recorded 2.13 inches of precipitation. The norm for the entire year is 4.18 inches.

“With the next two weeks looking warmer and drier, it looks like we’ll be two inches under the norm,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.