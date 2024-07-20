Retrograde high pressure may bring record heat to Las Vegas

An excessive heat advisory begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs through 9 p.m. Sunday. High around the region are expected to range from 110 to 115.

The sun shines through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history when it reached 120 degrees. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A high pressure area that moved east of Southern Nevada is forecast to make a retrograde return, bringing potentially record heat to the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

The rare event means the system will move west-to-east against normal air flow patterns.

A high near 113 is forecast for Saturday and Sunday by the National Weather Service. The record high for July 20 is 113, set in 1959. The July 21 record is 113, set in 2023.

A 10 percent chance of showers is forecast for Sunday night, increasing to 20 percent on Monday.

Highs around 112 are forecast through Friday with morning lows near 90.

July is averaging a daily temperature (the daily high and low averaged out) of 100.4 through Friday. Last year was the hottest July on history with an average temperature of 97.3.

The airport has seen 23 straight days with highs of 110 or higher, six days short of the record of 29 consecutive days set in 1940.

