46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

Saturday breezes to calm for pleasant Las Vegas weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2020 - 6:42 am
 
Updated November 14, 2020 - 6:46 am
Early Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, winds of up to 18 mph should calm by the afternoon, according to ...
Early Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, winds of up to 18 mph should calm by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A breezy start to the weekend will calm Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ll get some windy conditions this morning and it will be more windy on the lakes, but it should calm down after noon,” said weather service meteorologist Caleb Steele.

Winds up to 18 mph are possible. The Saturday high should be near 68 with an overnight low around 45.

Sunday’s high should be about 70 with a sunny sky and winds of 3-5 mph.

Conditions will gradually warm through Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

“We may get another round of wind Tuesday going into Wednesday,” Steele said.

Saturday is the record 208th day without any measurable rain at McCarran International Airport.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
Gov. Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
Gov. Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
3
Sale pending for ex-Mafia figure Frank Rosenthal’s Las Vegas home
Sale pending for ex-Mafia figure Frank Rosenthal’s Las Vegas home
4
California, 2 other states issue travel advisories amid COVID-19 spike
California, 2 other states issue travel advisories amid COVID-19 spike
5
Nevada business owners fear impact of future COVID-19 shutdown
Nevada business owners fear impact of future COVID-19 shutdown
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST