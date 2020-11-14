Saturday breezes to calm for pleasant Las Vegas weekend

A breezy start to the weekend will calm Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Early Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, winds of up to 18 mph should calm by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ll get some windy conditions this morning and it will be more windy on the lakes, but it should calm down after noon,” said weather service meteorologist Caleb Steele.

Winds up to 18 mph are possible. The Saturday high should be near 68 with an overnight low around 45.

Sunday’s high should be about 70 with a sunny sky and winds of 3-5 mph.

Conditions will gradually warm through Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

“We may get another round of wind Tuesday going into Wednesday,” Steele said.

Saturday is the record 208th day without any measurable rain at McCarran International Airport.

