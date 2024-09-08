Scattered thunderstorms possible in Las Vegas on Sunday
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop across Southern Nevada Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service said there is a 20 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. in Las Vegas, when people can expect lightning, slick roads, flash flooding in some areas and gusty winds over 35 mph.
The chance of rain is expected to drop to 10 percent after 10 p.m.
Sunday’s temperatures are expected to top out around 103 degrees, and see a low of 81. Conditions are expected to be Sunday and clear from Monday through Thursday, the weather service said.