Seasonable Las Vegas weather to warm up by Wednesday
Seasonable weather conditions will grace the Las Vegas Valley for Monday and Tuesday before a warming trend, according to the National Weather Service.
Seasonable weather conditions will grace the Las Vegas Valley for Monday and Tuesday before a warming trend, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday’s high should be around 89, identical to Sunday. Winds should only be up to 10 mph.
Tuesday will be close to a carbon copy.
The high on Wednesday will climb to around 95. Thursday and Friday will notch up to about 98.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.