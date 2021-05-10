67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Seasonable Las Vegas weather to warm up by Wednesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2021 - 5:15 am
 
Light winds and a high of 89 is forecast for Las Vegas on Monday, May 10, 2021, according to th ...
Light winds and a high of 89 is forecast for Las Vegas on Monday, May 10, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Aegis Burris, 1, of Summerlin runs through the splash pad at Paseos Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Seasonable weather conditions will grace the Las Vegas Valley for Monday and Tuesday before a warming trend, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s high should be around 89, identical to Sunday. Winds should only be up to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be close to a carbon copy.

The high on Wednesday will climb to around 95. Thursday and Friday will notch up to about 98.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Disabled Las Vegas street artist settles with police for $150K
Disabled Las Vegas street artist settles with police for $150K
3
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
4
New cost estimate for MSG Sphere at The Venetian: $1.826B
New cost estimate for MSG Sphere at The Venetian: $1.826B
5
Station Casinos looks — again — to develop long-held property
Station Casinos looks — again — to develop long-held property
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST