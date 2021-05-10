Seasonable Las Vegas weather to warm up by Wednesday

Seasonable weather conditions will grace the Las Vegas Valley for Monday and Tuesday before a warming trend, according to the National Weather Service.

Light winds and a high of 89 is forecast for Las Vegas on Monday, May 10, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Aegis Burris, 1, of Summerlin runs through the splash pad at Paseos Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Monday’s high should be around 89, identical to Sunday. Winds should only be up to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be close to a carbon copy.

The high on Wednesday will climb to around 95. Thursday and Friday will notch up to about 98.

