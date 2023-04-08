Seasonable Saturday weather to warm to low 90s early in the week

High temperatures will reach into the low 90s by Monday after a forecast of 85 on Easter Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The first dose of summer will grace the Las Vegas Valley this weekend and into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

With mostly sunny skies, the Saturday high should be near 78. Winds will be light. The Easter Sunday low should be near 58 before rising to 85. A sunny sky with light winds is forecast.

Monday’s low of 62 will lead to an afternoon high near 90. Tuesday may see a high near 93.

Unsettled weather will enter the valley the middle of next week, bringing cloudy conditions and dropping the Wednesday high to around 85 before a high of 70 on Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.