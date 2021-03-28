61°F
Second day of Las Vegas weekend even better than first

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures are forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The highs will be close to 78. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Nothing wrong with making a good thing a little better, right?

Las Vegas weekend weather will get a bit better Sunday with a sunny sky, light winds and a high near 78, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s a beautiful day,” weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan said, noting that Monday would be even warmer with a high near 82 “before the bottom drops out.”

A dry cold front will sweep into the valley for a brief stay. Winds will begin Monday afternoon and gust into the 30s on Tuesday when the high will be about 68.

“There won’t even be many clouds with the front,” Morgan said. “It will be a cold snap that is short-lived and we’ll be back into the upper 80s by next Friday and Sunday.”

High wind conditions could result in a weather advisory on the lakes,” Morgan said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

