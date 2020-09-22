Smoke stays, Las Vegas dry spell hits 154 days as fall begins

The infamous 2020 could come closer to a 1947 record for heat before the week ends.

A plane departs McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Smoke and haze from wildfires will remain in the Las Vegas sky on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The hot summer officially ends Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. with the autumnal equinox, but Las Vegas may have another heat record for 2020 before the week ends.

The year has seen 95 days of the high temperature reaching 100 degrees, putting it in a four-way tie for reaching such heat levels. One more reading of 100 would give 2020 the No. 2 ranking by itself.

In 1947, McCarran International Airport had 100 days that reached 100 or higher.

“We will be within a degree or two several days this week and with the pattern, it’s certainly possible to have a few more 100-degree days,” said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

The high Tuesday is forecast to be near 99 with the same on Wednesday and a 100 forecast for Thursday.

Smoky skies, no measurable rain

Wildfire smoke and haze will be in the Las Vegas sky much of Tuesday, and winds will be light.

While it rained in Henderson on Monday afternoon, McCarran recorded just a trace. That made it the 154th consecutive day without measurable rain at the offical measuring site, a record.

About a quarter-inch of rain was measured in the Anthem area by 8:30 p.m., meteorologist Kate Guillet said. Heavy winds also were reported in some areas, including near St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue.

