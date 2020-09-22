73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

Smoke stays, Las Vegas dry spell hits 154 days as fall begins

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 4:44 am
 
Updated September 22, 2020 - 4:50 am

The hot summer officially ends Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. with the autumnal equinox, but Las Vegas may have another heat record for 2020 before the week ends.

The year has seen 95 days of the high temperature reaching 100 degrees, putting it in a four-way tie for reaching such heat levels. One more reading of 100 would give 2020 the No. 2 ranking by itself.

In 1947, McCarran International Airport had 100 days that reached 100 or higher.

“We will be within a degree or two several days this week and with the pattern, it’s certainly possible to have a few more 100-degree days,” said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

The high Tuesday is forecast to be near 99 with the same on Wednesday and a 100 forecast for Thursday.

Smoky skies, no measurable rain

Wildfire smoke and haze will be in the Las Vegas sky much of Tuesday, and winds will be light.

While it rained in Henderson on Monday afternoon, McCarran recorded just a trace. That made it the 154th consecutive day without measurable rain at the offical measuring site, a record.

About a quarter-inch of rain was measured in the Anthem area by 8:30 p.m., meteorologist Kate Guillet said. Heavy winds also were reported in some areas, including near St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas bars reopen to sparse late-night crowds
Las Vegas bars reopen to sparse late-night crowds
2
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
3
No-smoking policies inside hotel-casinos spreading
No-smoking policies inside hotel-casinos spreading
4
Front-line health care worker dies after contracting COVID-19
Front-line health care worker dies after contracting COVID-19
5
Mark Davis chooses charity over Allegiant Stadium for Raiders’ opener
Mark Davis chooses charity over Allegiant Stadium for Raiders’ opener
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
A pedestrian is bathed in blue light from a lighted sign above as he walks in the rain about th ...
Las Vegas ties rainless record after dry summer
By / RJ

As of Thursday, Las Vegas tied its longest streak of no measurable rain — 150 days — at McCarran International Airport. The record, first set in 1959, is likely to be broken Friday, the National Weather Service said.