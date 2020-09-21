Smoke to keep Las Vegas sky hazy; 100 forecast for last day of summer

Smoke and haze will remain in the Las Vegas sky to start the week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Bobcat Fire burns behind a Joshua tree in Juniper Hills, Calif., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

This photo provided by High Performance Wireless Research and Education Network (HPWREN) and ALERTWildfire from a camera atop Mount Wilson shows the Bobcat fire that has moved away toward the northeast from the famed Southern California observatory, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Flames at one point came within 500 feet of the observatory but firefighters turned the flames away. (HPWREN/ALERTWildfire via AP)

“The haze and smoke is going to be there until the wildfires are put out, unfortunately,” weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

A smoke advisory issued by the Clark County Department of Air Quality runs through Monday and could be extended.

More than 3.5 million acres have burned in California in at least 27 major fires. Fire crews have been stretched thin, and major fires are raging in Oregon and Washington.

Monday is the last full day of summer, and a forecast high of 100 is expected in Las Vegas, well above the average of 92 for this time of year.

The Tuesday morning low should be around 75.

Highs are expected to be around 98 until the weekend, when highs in the mid-90s are forecast.

154th day without rain

The record dry spell is in its 154th day. There has been no measurable rain at McCarran International Airport since April 20.

