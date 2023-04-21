52°F
Las Vegas Weather

Smooth Las Vegas weekend forecast for late April

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
A high near 84 is forecast for the central Las Vegas Valley on Friday, April 21, 2023, accordin ...
A high near 84 is forecast for the central Las Vegas Valley on Friday, April 21, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Light clouds linger over the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A mild spring will continue in the Las Vegas Valley through at least the end of April.

The Friday high temperature should jump about 10 degrees before a mild but warmer weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

After a Thursday high of 73 at Harry Reid International Airport, Friday is expected to top out around 84. Calm winds will rise a bit to 5-8 mph under a sunny sky.

The Saturday high should be near 83 with winds of 9-14 mph including gusts to 21 mph.

The high is expected to reach 88 on Sunday and 89 on Monday before slightly cooler highs next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

