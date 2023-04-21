Smooth Las Vegas weekend forecast for late April

Mild weather conditions are forecast through the weekend in Las Vegas, say weather forecasters. Winds may be a bit elevated on Saturday.

A high near 84 is forecast for the central Las Vegas Valley on Friday, April 21, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

A mild spring will continue in the Las Vegas Valley through at least the end of April.

The Friday high temperature should jump about 10 degrees before a mild but warmer weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

After a Thursday high of 73 at Harry Reid International Airport, Friday is expected to top out around 84. Calm winds will rise a bit to 5-8 mph under a sunny sky.

The Saturday high should be near 83 with winds of 9-14 mph including gusts to 21 mph.

The high is expected to reach 88 on Sunday and 89 on Monday before slightly cooler highs next week.

