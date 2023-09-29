68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Snow in Las Vegas mountains? It may happen as October begins

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Ava Parker, 2, of Las Vegas plays in freshly fallen snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charlest ...
Ava Parker, 2, of Las Vegas plays in freshly fallen snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A warm Friday may be one of the last hot summer-like days for Las Vegas, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The high should be near 94 with light morning winds escalating to 13-18 mph and gusts to 26 mph possible.

Winds will continue Friday night with gusts to 24 mph before a Saturday low near 67.

The Saturday high will rise to about 81 with southerly winds of 13-17 gusting as high as 28 mph.

Rain is a 10 percent chance Saturday night with possible thunderstorms before midnight. Winds of 10-17 mph will gust up to 25 mph.

Snow possible at Mount Charleston

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 p.m. is forecast for the Spring Mountains. Some thunder is also possible. Snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Otherwise, the sky will be partly cloudy, with a low around 26. South-southwest winds will be 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 28 mph.

The Sunday high in Las Vegas will only be near 75 with a 77 high for Monday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
2
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
3
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
4
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
5
U2 dropping ‘Atomic City’ at The Sphere
U2 dropping ‘Atomic City’ at The Sphere
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
40 percent chance of rain early Saturday in Las Vegas
40 percent chance of rain early Saturday in Las Vegas
Enjoy the 90s while you can, then grab your jacket
Enjoy the 90s while you can, then grab your jacket
Mount Charleston gets flash flood warning as rain hits Clark County
Mount Charleston gets flash flood warning as rain hits Clark County
Pacific hurricane may bring rain to Las Vegas, but not a big threat
Pacific hurricane may bring rain to Las Vegas, but not a big threat
Expect windy, cooler conditions after wet Wednesday
Expect windy, cooler conditions after wet Wednesday
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS