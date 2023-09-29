Snow in Las Vegas mountains? It may happen as October begins
Conditions will be warm Friday before winds and a fall chill arrive in Southern Nevada, says the National Weather Service.
A warm Friday may be one of the last hot summer-like days for Las Vegas, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
The high should be near 94 with light morning winds escalating to 13-18 mph and gusts to 26 mph possible.
Winds will continue Friday night with gusts to 24 mph before a Saturday low near 67.
The Saturday high will rise to about 81 with southerly winds of 13-17 gusting as high as 28 mph.
Rain is a 10 percent chance Saturday night with possible thunderstorms before midnight. Winds of 10-17 mph will gust up to 25 mph.
Snow possible at Mount Charleston
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 p.m. is forecast for the Spring Mountains. Some thunder is also possible. Snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Otherwise, the sky will be partly cloudy, with a low around 26. South-southwest winds will be 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 28 mph.
The Sunday high in Las Vegas will only be near 75 with a 77 high for Monday.
