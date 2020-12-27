52°F
Snow possible Monday on mountain with chance of rain in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2020 - 9:20 am
 
Updated December 27, 2020 - 9:23 am
There is a 20% chance of rain in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 with 2 to 5 inches of snow ...
There is a 20% chance of rain in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 with 2 to 5 inches of snow possible on Mount Charleston, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm moves over the Stratosphere on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A gray Las Vegas morning should gradually clear Sunday afternoon with a high temperature close to 58, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Monday night for Spring Mountain elevations above 5,000 feet.

There is a 20% chance of rain on Monday with 2 to 5 inches of snow possible on Mount Charleston, said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

“There could be a dusting of snow today, but the bigger story is several inches possible on Monday for the Lee and Kyle Canyon areas,” Outler said.

The rainfall in the valley would likely be Monday morning into the early afternoon.

The weather system will also bring a 20% chance of rain to the valley on Monday.

Tuesday will be windy with gusts into the 22 mph range and a high of 55.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

