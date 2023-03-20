50°F
Spring greeting: Clouds, wind, rain, snow over 48 hours

Cloudy skies forecasted for Monday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Las Vegas winds may gust up to 32 mph on Monday, March 20, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.
Las Vegas winds may gust up to 32 mph on Monday, March 20, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The American flag and the Juneteenth flag blow in the high winds outside the North Las Vegas City Hall on Friday, June 17, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

You might consider it a rarity for Las Vegas — downright stormy. And on the first day of spring.

A cloudy sky and gusty breezes are in store Monday before a considerable shower risk Tuesday with up to 18 inches of snow possible in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday is forecast to be cloudy early with gradual clearing and a high near 67. Windy conditions include a west-southwest wind of 15 to 23 mph with gusts to 32 mph.

Clouds will increase Monday night for a Tuesday low near 50.

Showers are at 70 percent chance Tuesday after 11 a.m. with patchy blowing dust after 4 p.m. The high should be near 59, about 13 degrees below normal. South-southwest winds of 18-22 are expected with gusts to 30 mph.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal all week.

Winter storm watch north of Las Vegas

Snow could add to an excessive water runoff situation along U.S. 93 in Lincoln County near Panaca.

A winter storm watch starts Tuesday morning and runs through Wednesday evening for central Nye and all of Lincoln and Esmeralda counties.

Lee Canyon may get hit again

Lee Canyon received some flurries Sunday afternoon. The resort’s website says some snow is possible Monday with significant accumulation likely Tuesday.

The weather service says 8 to 18 inches of snow is possible Tuesday through Wednesday with wind gusts to 55 mph.

Rabbit Peak has received 232 inches this season.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

FILE -This photo provided by Palisades Tahoe shows a freshly covered snowfall on a ski run at P ...
Tahoe ski resorts get good, bad from relentless winter
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

“It’s heaven sent for a skier because I can ski until Memorial Day,” said Dan Lavely, 66, a Reno resident who’s been skiing for about 40 years.

