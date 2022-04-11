Spring storm blows into Las Vegas, winds may hit 70 mph

Strong winds have been sweeping through parts of Southern Nevada. Gusts between 30-40 mph have already been reported around Nellis Air Force Base and areas around the valley.

A pedestrian braves high winds and dust on the Strip at Mandalay Bay Drive in Las Vegas Monday, April 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A dust storm strikes Interstate 15 near Las Vegas on Monday, April 11, 2022. (National Weather Service via Twitter)

A dust storm envelops Las Vegas on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Clark County via Twitter)

A dust storm takes over the Strip, as seen from the roof of Allegiant Stadium, on Monday, April 11, 2022. (National Weather Service via Twitter)

Michael Erlenkötter and Marie Kröger of Germany brace during a gust of high wind and blowing dust on the Strip at Mandalay Bay Drive in Las Vegas Monday, April 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A strong spring wind storm has been sweeping through parts of Southern Nevada, spurring a dust storm warning in Las Vegas on Monday. The dust storm warning expired at 4:15 p.m.

The dust storm alert included a rare warning for people to remain in the lower levels of their residences and to stay away from windows during the windstorm. It also advised to avoid driving, if possible.

Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph are forecast for the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas Valley and all of southern Clark County.

A Dust Storm Warning has been issued by the @NWSVegas. It’s nasty and dangerous outside right now. These are views from our Gov’t. Ctr. in downtown Las #Vegas. Can barely see past the @stratvegas a few blocks away. Mountains to the west are totally shrouded. #VegasWeather. pic.twitter.com/j0F9qGp8TY — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 11, 2022

The National Weather Service issued an advisory that a dust channel in Sandy Valley was moving northeast toward the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas are among the cities that will be impacted.

Cameras on I-15 at the California-Nevada border show powerful, frenzied winds. The National Weather Service has warned that there is less than a quarter-mile visibility with winds going at more than 60 mph.

A high wind warning is expected to last until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Out in the NW pic.twitter.com/33IUhnFloM — Larry Mir 🇺🇸/🇨🇺 (@larrymir) April 11, 2022

Northern Nevada affected

Meanwhile, powerful 60 mph winds have swept into western Nevada.

The National Weather Service in Reno anticipates blowing dust cutting down visibility across Pershing, Churchill and Mineral counties. It will likely affect traffic in Highway 395 and Interstate 580 corridors.

A high wind warning is in effect for the Greater Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden until 8 p.m. Monday.

80 Monday, 42 low by Wednesday

The high in Las Vegas should be near 80 on Monday with the overnight low dropping to around 50.

The Tuesday high will be about 64 with a Wednesday morning low near 42.

