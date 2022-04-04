Spring warmth to continue in Las Vegas, says weather service

High temperatures will be about 15 degrees above normal much of the week, says the National Weather Service.

A peacock sits at Floyd Lamb Park on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sunny and warm conditions will prevail in the Las Vegas region this week, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas will have well above-average temperatures and the usual sunny sky most of this week, says the National Weather Service.

The Monday high should be near 88 with variable winds of 5-10 mph. The overnight ow will be near 63.

Tuesday should see a high near 90 before a cold front drops temperatures about 10 degrees on Wednesday.

After the front passes, temperatures should rise into the upper 80s and low 90s by the weekend.

The normal high temperature for early April is about 72.

