Storm moves east of valley after widespread rain, winds to 37 mph

Most of Tuesday’s rainfall moved east of the valley by 5 p.m. Winds gusted to 37 mph at the Las Vegas airport and 31 mph at Red Rock Canyon.

A man with an umbrella walks along the UNLV campus as rain comes down on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain in the valley and 10 to 20 inches of snow in the mountains is forecast for Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 22, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Snow-covered mountains are seen behind The Strat, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Stronger rain bands moved through Las Vegas on Tuesday as a Pacific storm made its presence known in the valley.

Gauges in the Spring Mountains showed .47 of an inch since rain began in the morning. Red Rock Canyon received .51 of an inch as of 6 p.m. the while Calico Basin had .28 of an inch and Kyle Canyon notched .39 of an inch, all as of 5 p.m.

Gauges in the southern half of the valley were recording .04 to .12 of an inch.

A 90 percent chance of showers and winds that could gust to 55 mph had been forecast Tuesday.

Red Rock Canyon logged a gust of 31 mph at 4:30 p.m. after gusts in the upper 20s most of the afternoon. Harry Reid International Airport had a top gust of 37 mph about 4:30 p.m.

By 5:15 p.m., National Weather Service radar showed most of the rain had moved east of the valley with some precipitation still falling on the Spring Mountains. Wind velocities diminished as well.

The entire region of Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California is included in a National Weather Service wind advisory from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. South-southwest winds of 25-35 mph could gust to 55 mph.

Blustery south winds return Tuesday as our next system moves in. Expect widespread gusts up to 50 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph in the Morongo Basin. Use caution if driving, especially on east-west orientated roads. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/EN1KM6gPT6 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 20, 2023

The high at the airport reached 61, a dozen degrees below the normal high this time of year. The chance of rain will drop to about 50 percent Tuesday night, but winds were forecast to stay strong.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Lincoln, central Nye, and Esmeralda Counties, as well as the Sierra, White, Spring, and Sheep Mountains. Heavy snow and gusty winds will produce slick roads, low visibility, and difficult travel above 5500 feet. #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/6oZ92YVrpT — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 20, 2023

Heavy snow was forecast for the Spring Mountains and Lincoln County.

The sky should clear Wednesday, but the high will be near 59. Winds of 18-24 mph could gust to 33 mph. Temperatures the rest of the week will remain in the low to mid-60s as the cool trend felt all year continues.

Lincoln County snow, water

The storm was causing issues Tuesday morning in Lincoln County, an area experiencing high water runoff since Thursday.

Snow was accumulating on U.S. 93 north of Pioche. A semi slid off the road on Nevada Route 319 at Panaca Summit, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Snow was expected to accumulate on U.S. 93 south from Caliente, according to a Facebook post by the NCSO.

Rain moved through Lincoln County on Monday, and water continues to run across several roads.

Nevada Route 317 remained closed and Eagle Valley and Echo state parks are closed. Crews made assessments of damage caused by high water that began Thursday.

“The damage is quite extensive,” a Facebook post by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated. “With the expected 4 days of rain and snowy weather, We are working with local and state agency partners to monitor potential flooding.”

Eagle Valley and Echo dams were reported in good condition and water levels started to drop at both reservoirs. There is standing water above Spring Valley State Park.

“State dam engineers have evaluated the Echo spillway and dam integrity and have reported them to be safe,” according to the LCSO. “The damage to Echo spillway has been evaluated and plans to repair will be addressed.”

The dams continue to be a concern. Engineers said that the integrity of them are temporarily OK, and they are hopeful that the dams will continue to withstandexpected flows from incoming storms.

More than 19,000 sandbags have been placed in the county since high water became an issue.

Winter storm for mountains

Lee Canyon received 3 inches of snow over the past 24 hours for a total of 235 inches for the season.

The resort’s website said officials were expecting 7 to 11 inches Tuesday while the weather service had forecast 10 to 20 inches of snow about 5,500 feet in the Spring Mountains.

The all-time season snowfall record at Lee Canyon is 255 inches.

