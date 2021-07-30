83°F
Storms, flash flooding forecast through Sunday in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Flood waters along Charleston Boulevard near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Mond ...
Flood waters along Charleston Boulevard near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. Such rain and flooding is possible starting Friday, July 30, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The weekend could be one with significant monsoon storms in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood advisory for the entire Las Vegas region runs from noon Friday through 5 a.m. Sunday. Flash flooding, storm damage, high rates of rain and debris flows are possible, says the advisory.

Storms rumbled through the valley on Thursday evening, causing some flooding issues primarily in the northwest. About a half an inch of rain fell north of downtown while wind gusts of 35-45 mph hit several parts of the valley.

The Friday thunderstorm risk is pegged at 40 percent, mainly after 11 a.m. The forecast high is 97 with partly sunny skies.

Nearly identical conditions are forecast for Saturday before decreasing to a 20 percent risk on Saturday evening.

Sunday will see a 20 percent chance of precipitation or storms before clearing Sunday evening.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

