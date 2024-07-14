Storms popping up in southwest Las Vegas, flash flood warning near Jean

Some monsoonal clouds were popping up in the southwest around Blue Diamond around noon.

Monsoon clouds in the southwest valley and localized flash flooding further southwest of Las Vegas were signs of perhaps a wet afternoon in Las Vegas.

Shortly before noon, heavy rain in rural areas east of Interstate 15 near Jean prompted a National Weather Service flash flood warning for the area.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️ 📍Southern Clark County near the Jean Dry Lake Bed

⏰until 2:00 pm PDT ⛈️Thunderstorms producing heavy rain with rain rates of 1.25"/hour will result in flash flooding. One gauge has already picked up 0.43" of rain in less than 30 minutes. #NVwx pic.twitter.com/r4CuVG9Mer — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 14, 2024

“Some sensors picked up a rain rate of an inch and a quarter per hour,” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said. “In about 25 minutes it rained a half-inch, mainly in the rural area.”

She said the warning lasts until 2 p.m and slight movement toward the northwest was starting as of 12:10 p.m.

The closest rain gauges are at the base of the mountains west of the area, both were shwoing around four-tenths on an inch in the past hour.

Some monsoonal clouds were popping up in the southwest around Blue Diamond around noon.

“We’re watching it to see what develops,” Stessman said.

Overnight rain fell on much of the Las Vegas Valley that was missed during Saturday afternoon storms, primarily the Henderson area.

Nearly all Regional Flood Control District rain gauges showed from .04 to .20 of an inch of precipitation in the 12 hours ending at 5 a.m. Sunday. Red Rock led the way with .55 of an inch.

The humidity at Harry Reid International Airport reached a high of 52 percent overnight. It dropped to 38 percent by 7:30 a.m.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible across portions of southern NV, eastern CA, and northwest AZ. These storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, brief periods of heavy rain, and lightning. #CAWX #AZWX #NVWX pic.twitter.com/Z6WVtiJD9R — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 14, 2024

The Sunday forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a high near 108 with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 and 5 p.m. Winds will be mostly calm, rising to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night will see a 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. The Monday low is expected to be around 87.

Monday’s high is projected at 109, with a 10 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m.

Highs will be around 110 for much of the coming week, says the weather service.

Temperatures are 5-7 degrees above the normal for mid-July, but below the record heat spell that produced a high of 120 a week ago.

