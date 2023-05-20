94°F
Las Vegas Weather

Strong wind gusts expected to blow through valley Friday evening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2023 - 5:33 pm
 
Updated May 19, 2023 - 5:59 pm
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Strong wind gusts are expected to blow through the Las Vegas Valley by 6 p.m., says the National Weather Service.

At 5:15 p.m. the weather service tweeted that winds around 40 mph were expected to push through Las Vegas toward the Strip by 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. and reach Henderson by 6 p.m.

Blowing debris and dusty conditions possible creating hazardous driving conditions were possible.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

