Strong wind gusts expected to blow through valley Friday evening

Strong wind gusts are expected to blow through the Las Vegas Valley by 6 p.m. Friday, says the National Weather Service.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Strong wind gusts are expected to blow through the Las Vegas Valley by 6 p.m., says the National Weather Service.

515PM: Heads up #LasVegas! Gusty winds to around 40MPH are about to push through the valley. Winds should reach the Strip at about 530PM-545PM, reaching #Henderson by 600PM. Expect blowing debris & dust as well as difficult driving conditions! #nvwx #vegasweather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 20, 2023

At 5:15 p.m. the weather service tweeted that winds around 40 mph were expected to push through Las Vegas toward the Strip by 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. and reach Henderson by 6 p.m.

Blowing debris and dusty conditions possible creating hazardous driving conditions were possible.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.