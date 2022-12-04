Sunday may be best Las Vegas weather day in past month and coming weeks

Sunday is forecast to be the warmest day in Las Vegas over the past month and could be the best for weeks to come.

Sunshine and a high near 66 for forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, by the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

After a high of 63 on Saturday, Sunday should top out around 66, predicts the National Weather Service. Winds will be south-southwest at 5-10 mph in the morning with a sunny sky.

The Monday low should be around 46 before rising to 62 in the afternoon.

A sea of clouds with some snowy mountains sprinkled in! ☁️🌊🏔️ Check out the current view of the Owens Valley! Image courtesy of @ALERTCalifornia. #cawx pic.twitter.com/U5avMT39PW — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 3, 2022

The November just ended was the 20th coldest November in Las Vegas weather history records that date back to 1937. The average temperature of 52.5 was 5 degrees below the norm, said the weather service.

Starting Tuesday, high temperatures are forecast to fall into the mid-50s with lows in the mid-30s at Harry Reid International Airport. Higher elevations will see lows closer to freezing as winter begins to take hold.

Northern Nevada is receiving heavy snow about 8,000 feet this weekend as a front moves east.

